Arne Slot wants reunion with Marcos Senesi

Arne Slot’s Liverpool are pushing for the signature of Bournemouth defensive mainstay Marcos Senesi, amidst interest from Chelsea and Tottenham.

Marcos Senesi is all set to leave Bournemouth at the end of the season, and since he will be available for a free transfer, a number of top clubs are after him.

According to Adrian Blanco, Liverpool have entered the race for the signature of the Argentine international, as their manager Arne Slot seeks a reunion with the 28-year-old centre-back. The Merseyside club’s sporting director, Richard Hughes, played a big part in his move to Bournemouth back in the day and is now keen on having him at Anfield.

After making a name for himself at Feyenoord, Senesi made the move to the Cherries in the summer of 2022, and he has only gone from strength to strength since. He has been one of their mainstays over the years and is enjoying another impressive campaign.

He has been involved in 35 games across competitions. Not only has he been a rock at the back, but he has also bagged five goals, all of which have come in the Premier League.

While Bournemouth would have loved to have him around for a few more years, Senesi has already decided to part ways with the club. His contract is running out at the end of the season, and he has no intentions of penning a new deal.

Top Premier League clubs are after Senesi

He has already informed the club and is on the lookout for his next move. The 28-year-old wants to continue in the Premier League, and clubs like Tottenham, Chelsea, and Manchester United have all been linked with him.

The Blues seek more experience at the back, while Spurs are looking at him as a cost-effective option to bolster their backline amidst uncertainty around Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven’s future. Manchester United also want to add more depth at the back, and a proven Premier League player like Senesi is a perfect fit for their system.

Liverpool looking to win the race for Senesi

However, Liverpool have entered the race for his signature amidst uncertainty around Ibrahima Konate’s future. While he could end up penning a new deal, the Reds would still want to add more quality to their backline, as Virgil van Dijk is in the final phase of his career.

Slot worked with Senesi during his time at Feyenoord and wants to reunite with him at Anfield. Even Hughes has a great relationship with the 28-year-old, which certainly helps Liverpool’s cause.