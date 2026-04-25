Tottenham move for Marcos Senesi depends on one key factor

Tottenham must survive relegation to stand a chance of signing 28-year-old Premier League defender Marcos Senesi despite a reported agreement.

Tottenham could face massive repercussions on all fronts if they were to suffer relegation, including big changes to their transfer plans ahead of the summer. As per Florian Plettenberg, the possibility of signing key defensive target Marcos Senesi will depend on their ability to stay in the Premier League, despite reports of an agreement with the Argentine defender.

Tottenham are in a precarious position with regard to their Premier League status, and that alone will determine if they can sign some of their top targets ahead of the summer. The club are currently inside the relegation zone heading into another weekend of league action, as many of their immediate plans depend on their survival in the top flight.

As per recent reports, Tottenham had been leading the race for Marcos Senesi, with the defender set to leave Bournemouth on a free transfer in the summer. The 28-year-old Premier League defender has plenty of other suitors chasing him, amid reports he had rejected an approach from Juventus in favour of staying in England.

Tottenham are likely to anticipate offers for Micky van de Ven, and if the Dutchman were to leave, Senesi would be the ideal replacement. However, any move for the Argentine depends on a key factor — one that requires Spurs to survive relegation.

Senesi is not eager to play in the Championship, and while Florian Plettenberg insists the two parties have an agreement, Spurs must stay in the top flight to be able to sign the Argentine. The Bournemouth star is considered one of the high-profile free agents in the market, and despite their current plight, Spurs are in the lead.

What next for Marcos Senesi?

As per reports, he does have an agreement of sorts to join Spurs in case they stay up, but that prospect for Tottenham remains hanging in the balance. With five games remaining to save their top-flight status, Tottenham have some tough fixtures to manoeuvre.

Senesi has other teams keen on signing him, and it could be the case that he will choose from the others should Spurs suffer relegation to the Championship. For now, everything is in Spurs’ hands with regard to this signing, as his arrival would be a great addition to their backline.