Tottenham Hotspur fail with opening offer for Jan Paul van Hecke

Tottenham Hotspur will hope to sign 25-year-old Dutch defender Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer despite failing with an opening offer.

According to a report by David Ornstein on The Athletic, Jan Paul van Hecke is the subject of intense interest from Tottenham Hotspur. The Lilywhites are eager to reinforce their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the summer transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 25-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion defender.

The report by The Athletic has revealed that the North London giants have intensified their efforts to sign the Dutchman despite failing with their opening bid. While the proposal “fell short of Brighton’s valuation” of the player, talks between the two parties have continued.

Jan Paul van Hecke and his Premier League journey so far

Jan Paul van Hecke has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most reliable centre-backs since joining Brighton & Hove Albion from NAC Breda in September 2020. While the 25-year-old had to bide his time before becoming a first-choice starter for the Seagulls, he has not looked back since becoming Lewis Dunk’s primary central defensive partner. His commanding presence and progressive passing ability have become hallmarks of his game.

The Dutch defender has been impressive in the 2025/26 season, contributing three goals and three assists across 40 appearances. Beyond attacking contributions, van Hecke has been consistent out of possession, helping Brighton secure a top-eight finish in the Premier League and qualify for the UEFA Europa Conference League. Meanwhile, his progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur.

Will Tottenham sign van Hecke this summer?

Jan Paul van Hecke has been on Tottenham Hotspur’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest makes sense, as the Lilywhites are concerned about the long-term futures of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven. Romero, in particular, faces an uncertain time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with recent reports suggesting a summer exit is on the cards.

Additionally, Radu Dragusin has become increasingly frustrated with his lack of game time with the first team, and widespread reports have suggested that he will force a summer exit. So, Tottenham must pursue a centre-back who can be Luka Vuskovic’s long-term central defensive partner, with van Hecke emerging as a viable target.

Recent reports have claimed that Roberto De Zerbi is the driving force behind Tottenham’s move for the Netherlands international. With Tottenham not giving up despite failing with an opening offer, talks between the two sides should reach a conclusive end soon. However, it is unclear how much Brighton will demand to sell the Dutch defender in the summer transfer window.