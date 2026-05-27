Inter Milan rival Borussia Dortmund in Luka Vuskovic chase

Inter Milan are ready to enter the race for a promising defender and challenge Borussia Dortmund in the hunt.

Inter Milan are the latest team to enter the race for Luka Vuskovic, as Sports Boom insists there’s a battle brewing in the background with Borussia Dortmund also keen. Tottenham have a big decision on their hands on whether to keep the Croatian or sell him on for a large profit following his exponential rise during a loan spell in the Bundesliga.

Hamburger SV played a key role in the development of Luka Vuskovic, who completed a reported €13.8 million deal to Tottenham before heading out on loan to Germany. Following some expressive and important performances in the Bundesliga, the defender is already the subject of big interest there, with Borussia Dortmund part of the chasing pack.

Tottenham now have a big decision on their hands, as they are expected to demand in the range of €60 million should they decide to sell him. As it stands, Inter Milan are the latest to enter the race for the 19-year-old Tottenham prodigy, with Christian Chivu keen to explore whether a deal could be viable.

Italy or Germany for Luka Vuskovic?

There are some massive teams interested in Vuskovic, but at the moment, there’s a strong chance sides like Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund could make approaches. The 19-year-old Tottenham prodigy could decide on the next steps in his career, as staying put in Germany could also feel like a suitable decision to keep developing his game.

Niko Kovac is deeply impressed by the young defender’s displays for Hamburger, but the same could be said about Chivu. Inter Milan are planning a revamp of sorts of their backline, as ageing defenders like Stefan de Vrij and Francesco Acerbi could depart, which makes the pursuit of Vuskovic rather interesting. Champions League football is a big lure as far as the Nerazzurri are concerned, which may end up playing a huge role in this chase.

What Does Tottenham Want?

Spurs escaped relegation by the skin of their teeth, and now they could go into the summer window without the pressure they were under for the last few months. Tottenham could offer Vuskovic a new deal, and irrespective of whether he commits, there could be a key place in the squad for the young Croatian.

Tottenham could also think about making a big profit from the sale of the Croatian, although the possibility of Cristian Romero leaving could add jeopardy. Hence, Spurs must think hard before considering offers for their young defender, as Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund wait in the wings.