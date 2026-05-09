Tottenham ready to offer bumper new deal to Luka Vuskovic

Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly offer 19-year-old Croatian defensive sensation Luka Vuskovic a bumper new contract to ward off his suitors this summer.

A report by TEAMtalk has revealed that Luka Vuskovic is the subject of interest from Barcelona. The defending La Liga champions are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the upcoming transfer window and have set their sights on the 19-year-old Tottenham Hotspur defensive sensation.

However, the Lilywhites have no interest in entertaining any offers for the Croat in the summer transfer window, and they have hatched a ploy to keep the youngster at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the long haul. Tottenham will offer Vuskovic a bumper new contract with an increased salary to tempt him to snub Barcelona and other prospective suitors.

Luka Vuskovic and his recent rise

Luka Vuskovic is the latest promising prodigy from his homeland to rise in prominence. Born in Split, the Croat spent most of his formative years thus far in his hometown, passing through the youth division at Hajduk Split before graduating from the club’s academy. The 19-year-old spent the 2024/25 season with KVC Westerlo before completing his long-awaited move to Tottenham Hotspur last summer.

However, Vuskovic has yet to establish a foothold in the North London outfit’s first-team squad, as they loaned him to Hamburger SV. That has been a well-thought-out decision, as he has made significant progress at the Bundesliga club due to regular involvement thus far in the 2025/26 season.

The Croatian wonderkid has amassed nearly 2,500 minutes of game time across 28 appearances in all competitions while chipping in with four goals. Meanwhile, Vuskovic’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs. Barcelona will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

La Liga adventure awaits?

Barcelona’s interest in Luka Vuskovic is understandable. The Catalan giants are combing the market for a centre-back heading into the summer transfer window, as Andreas Christensen faces an uncertain future at Camp Nou after an injury-riddled 2025/26 campaign. Additionally, Ronald Araujo has been inconsistent in recent seasons.

Several candidates, including Nathan Ake, have thus emerged on Barcelona’s wishlist, with Vuskovic also a viable target. However, convincing Tottenham to part ways with the 19-year-old Croat will be a tall order, as widespread reports have suggested that the Lilywhites have no interest in parting ways with him.

While recent reports have suggested that the teenage prospect may push for a summer departure from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the North London outfit will convince him to stay put by offering him a bumper new contract. With Barcelona not having the financial power to match Tottenham’s potential offer, a summer deal for the Croatian wonderkid will not be straightforward.