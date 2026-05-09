Barcelona retain Nathan Ake interest, won’t get discount on deal

Barcelona will reportedly look to sign 31-year-old Dutch defender Nathan Ake from Manchester City in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Mundo Deportivo, as relayed by Sport Witness, Nathan Ake is the subject of interest of Barcelona. The defending La Liga champions are keen on bolstering their defensive unit by signing a centre-back ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have their sights set on the 31-year-old Manchester City utility man.

The latest update has suggested that the Catalan giants consider the Dutchman as a cost-effective option to bolster their central defensive ranks in the upcoming transfer window. However, Manchester City will not offer a discount on the transfer fee, as they view Barcelona as their “direct rival” in the UEFA Champions League, although the report makes no mention of an asking price.

Why is Nathan Ake frustrated at Manchester City?

Nathan Ake has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Manchester City from Bournemouth in a deal worth £40 million in August 2020. While the 31-year-old has made his mark whenever he has received an opportunity from Pep Guardiola, he has been in and out of the starting lineup over the last half a dozen years, with his game time significantly reduced this term. Nevertheless, he has been a utility man for Manchester City, as he can play as a centre-back and a left-back.

The Dutch defender has made over 150 appearances thus far for Manchester City while chipping in with ten goals and three assists. However, the lack of regular game time has compelled Ake to consider his long-term future at the Etihad. The Netherlands international has had no shortage of suitors pursuing his signature in recent months, with Barcelona among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

La Liga move on the horizon?

Barcelona’s interest in Nathan Ake is understandable. While Hansi Flick has several centre-backs in his squad, a closer look would reveal the desperate need for a new centre-back. Inigo Martinez’s departure last summer has been detrimental to Barcelona’s defensive fortunes, and they want a reliable central defensive partner for Pau Cubarsi.

Meanwhile, Andreas Christensen’s long-term future is uncertain, and the Danish international will likely leave Barcelona in the summer transfer window. Additionally, Ronald Araujo has not been reliable at the heart of the defence for the Blaugrana. So, Ake is a viable target for Barcelona.

Widespread reports have suggested that the 31-year-old Dutchman will leave Manchester City this summer, as the Citizens are ready to sanction his sale in the coming months. However, with City unwilling to offer a discount on the transfer fee, a summer deal remains uncertain, as the asking price is unclear.