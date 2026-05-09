Liverpool ponder stepping up interest in Luka Vuskovic, Barcelona front-runners for deal

Liverpool and Barcelona are all set to be involved in an intense transfer battle for the signature of Tottenham sensation Luka Vuskovic.

Tottenham centre-back Luka Vuskovic is enjoying an impressive loan spell at Hamburger SV. The teenager’s performances have not gone unnoticed. A number of top clubs are keeping tabs on his situation, and they could step up their efforts if he is available this summer.

According to Pete O’Rourke via Football Insider, Liverpool are keen on signing Vuskovic, as they look to reinforce their backline ahead of next season. The Reds are considering stepping up their efforts to sign the 19-year-old defender.

While speaking about his future, O’Rourke said, “He’s been outstanding, one of the standout defenders in the Bundesliga for Hamburg this season. Tottenham see him as a key part of their plans for the future whatever league they’re in. “You’ve had the likes of Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Chelsea all looking at Vuskovic ahead of the summer transfer window. Tottenham beat a host of clubs when they agreed to sign him as a youngster from Croatia, and next season could be a big opportunity for him to make an impact. “Spurs wanted for him to get regular first team football ready to come back and challenge for a place in the Tottenham side and that’s what I fully expect him to do.”

Vuskovic has been one of the standout performers for Hamburg this season. The youngster has been involved in 26 league games, and he has even contributed towards six goals. Not only has he shown great defensive awareness, but he has also stood out with his exceptional aerial abilities.

The Croatian international is set to return to his parent club in the summer, and they are already considering him for their first team. Irrespective of the league they are in, Spurs want him around. They have no intentions of negotiating his departure, amidst interest from Liverpool as well as Barcelona.

Barcelona are frontrunners to sign Vuskovic

While the Reds are considering putting the foot on the accelerator and are waiting for the perfect opportunity, they may be behind Barcelona in the race to sign the Croat, as per a report from Fichajes.

The Catalan giants want to add more quality to their backline amid Andreas Christensen’s fitness battles, and they consider Vuskovic a perfect fit for their long-term plans. While Spurs are reluctant to sell, the Spanish club are looking to use their sporting project as the main selling point to the player.

The possibility of having an important role at Barcelona could certainly tempt the youngster. More importantly, their manager, Hansi Flick, has already held talks with Vuskovic. He has explained to the teenager his vision, as he looks to convince him about the move to Camp Nou. As things stand, the Catalan club do have an edge, but Tottenham remain firm on their stance.