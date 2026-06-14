Tottenham reject Brighton & Hove Albion bid for Luka Vuskovic

Brighton & Hove Albion have failed with their opening bid to sign 19-year-old Croatian wonderkid Luka Vuskovic from Tottenham Hotspur.

According to an update by Ben Jacobs, Brighton & Hove Albion offered £30 million to sign Luka Vuskovic in the upcoming transfer window. The Seagulls are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the coming weeks, and they have set their sights on the 19-year-old Tottenham Hotspur defensive sensation.

However, Ben Jacobs have revealed that Spurs are “not inclined to sell” the Croat ahead of the 2026/27 season and that they have slapped a price tag of £60 million on him. That leave Brighton in a spot of bother, and unless they double their offer, a deal will not materialise. Personal terms are understood not to be an issue, with Vuskovic reportedly having a verbal agreement with Brighton.

How has Luka Vuskovic fared since leaving his boyhood club

Luka Vuskovic is the latest promising prodigy from his homeland to rise in prominence. Born in Split, the Croat spent most of his formative years thus far in his hometown, passing through the youth division at Hajduk Split before graduating from the club’s academy. The 19-year-old has spent two seasons away from Tottenham after the North London club signed him from Hajduk Split.

The latest loan spell has been a success, as the Croatian wonderkid has made significant progress at the Bundesliga club due to regular involvement (over 2,500 minutes in 30 appearances with six goals and one assist) in the 2025/26 season. His exploits have also earned him a spot in Croatia’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

What next for Vuskovic?

Widespread reports have linked Luka Vuskovic with several high-profile clubs, including Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. However, the opportunity to join Brighton & Hove Albion is more appealing for a young prospect like Vuskovic, as the Seagulls have a proven track record of grooming bright young prospects into world-class players since becoming a Premier League club.

Additionally, Fabian Hurzeler needs a new centre-back amid Jan Paul van Hecke’s reported links with Tottenham Hotspur. So, Brighton must bring in a long-term replacement this summer, and Vuskovic can even be an upgrade on the Dutchman in the coming years due to his ball-playing ability, goalscoring prospects, and recovery pace.

While reports in the last few months have corroborated Ben Jacobs’ claims that Tottenham will attempt to block the Croat’s departure, the youngster’s openness to joining Brighton is a blow to the North London club’s prospects of keeping him. Vuskovic’s stance is also understandable, as regular game time will elude him at Tottenham next season if van Hecke joins to add to Marcos Senesi’s recent arrival. However, it is unclear if Brighton will pay £60 million to secure his services.