Jan Paul van Hecke wants Tottenham move as second bid rejected

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Jan Paul van Hecke reportedly has his heart set on a move to Tottenham Hotspur instead of joining Chelsea this summer.

Jan Paul van Hecke is keen on joining Tottenham this summer, as per a report from Voetbal International. While Chelsea are also interested in the Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back, the player has his heart set on a move to the North London club following talks with Roberto de Zerbi.

Spurs have already made multiple offers for the 26-year-old, but the Seagulls have turned down both bids, as revealed by their CEO, Paul Barber. Brighton reportedly want around £50 million for their Dutch centre-back. While the value of the bids from Tottenham are unknown, they have been warned by Barber that the offer should be right for both the player and the club.

While speaking to talkSPORT, Barber said, “There’s always going to be a lot of interest in our best players, and certainly in the case of Jan Paul. We’ve been very clear that that interest has been ongoing for a while, it’s coming from multiple sources. Yes, we have rejected a bid from Tottenham over the last week or so, in fact, two bids. From that point of view, it has to be right for us as well as the player.

Jan Paul van Hecke joined Brighton in 2020 and established himself as one of the most promising defenders in the Premier League following his breakthrough in the 2022/23 season. He was a standout performer over the last two seasons, helping the club secure eighth-place finishes in both campaigns.

This time around, they have managed to qualify for the UEFA Europa Conference League. In the recently concluded season, the Dutch international featured in 40 games and contributed six goals.

While the Dutchman is a key figure at Brighton, his future is uncertain with his contract running out in 12 months. He has been linked with several top clubs, but his £50 million valuation remains the principal barrier to a departure.

Chelsea set to be snubbed by van Hecke

Chelsea have been keeping tabs on the Netherlands international for some time, considering him an ideal fit for Xabi Alonso’s system. He could form a reliable partnership with Levi Colwill, though a move appears unlikely; Van Hecke’s preference is exclusively Tottenham.

The North London club are looking to revamp their backline after a disappointing campaign, where they survived relegation on the final day. With Cristian Romero’s future uncertain amid reported links with Manchester United, they are seeking a top-quality replacement. Van Hecke is highly rated within the club, and his aggressive, proactive ball-playing style aligns with Tottenham’s tactical system.

The 26-year-old is pushing for the move because of his relationship with Roberto De Zerbi, who handed him his first major breakthrough at Brighton. The Italian manager now wants him at Tottenham, and the Dutch defender is ready to make the move, which means personal terms will not be a barrier. However, with two bids already turned down, Spurs must table a bid that matches Brighton’s £50 million valuation.