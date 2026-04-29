Barcelona hold talks with Cristian Romero agent

Barcelona have reportedly held talks with Cristian Romero’s agent over a potential move, with the player reportedly keen.

Cristian Romero’s future seems far away from Tottenham ahead of the summer, with a host of top teams, particularly from Spain, showing interest. Barcelona are among those chasing the Argentine, with Sport via Sport Witness reporting that Sporting Director Deco has reportedly held talks with the defender’s agent.

Ciro Palermo, Cristian Romero’s agent, has reportedly held discussions with Barcelona Sporting Director Deco over a potential move. The interest from the Catalans has come about as they continue to look into the market for a top-class central defender.

Romero is poised to leave Tottenham in the summer, irrespective of whether the north London club survives relegation. Currently, the Spurs skipper is out for the season with an injury, and there are now some doubts over his participation at the World Cup.

Tottenham could sell Romero for a hefty price, given the Argentine penned fresh terms last summer until 2029, which does give them plenty of leeway in negotiations. On the sporting side, they would want to keep hold of the player, but amid rising links with the likes of Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid, he could be on the move out of north London.

While Spain does seem like the most likely destination for Romero, he would welcome the interest from Barcelona. While the details of the talks between Deco and Palermo are not within reach, the report does state Romero might be open to the move, but there might be a catch, as per the story.

Do Barcelona View Romero as a Backup Target?

Barcelona are interested in signing a new defender, and Alessandro Bastoni is their key target, with the player also keen on joining the club. However, Inter Milan’s reported €70 million asking price is posing a huge problem for the Catalans, which could see them move away from any deal, as spending so much on the defender may not suit their finances.

Hence, as the report states, Romero might be seen as a backup target to Bastoni in the grand scheme of things. Either way, the 28-year-old Tottenham stalwart will be an important signing for Barcelona if he were to join, as the club are not expected to sign another defender should the Argentine make his move there.