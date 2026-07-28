Cristian Romero waiting on Barcelona transfer despite Inter Milan agreement

Cristian Romero wants to join Barcelona this summer, despite the fact that Inter Milan have an agreement in place with Tottenham.

Cristian Romero is expected to be on the move this summer. He seeks a new challenge, and there is interest in his services from Inter Milan as well as Barcelona.

According to Gianluigi Longari, Inter Milan have already agreed a deal with Tottenham to sign the Argentine international in a deal worth close to €40 million. Despite having secured the services of John Stones, the Italian giants continue to push for Romero’s signature.

While they have struck a deal with the North London club, they are yet to agree terms with Romero. They remain in talks with his camp, but the 28-year-old is in no rush to decide his future. He is waiting for Barcelona to make a move, as per Fichajes.

Barcelona could hijack Inter Milan’s move for Romero

The Catalan giants admire him and believe he could significantly bolster their backline. However, they will only make a move if one of their defender ends up leaving the club. Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde have both been linked with a move away.

If either of them ends up securing a move away, Flick’s team could then push for the signature of the World Cup winner. Romero dreams of playing for them and is willing to lower his wage demands to get a deal over the line.

While agreeing terms with the player won’t be a problem, the financial demands of Tottenham are certainly on the higher side for Barcelona, who are also in the market for a world-class striker.

During talks with the player’s camp, Inter have already put forward a four-year contract offer. While the salary is lower than the one he is currently earning, they are hoping a prominent role and a long-term deal would be enough to convince him.

Inter might have taken the lead in the race, but Barcelona are still the player’s preferred destination, and if they were to make a move, things could change quite quickly. As far as Spurs are concerned, they have already signed Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi to strengthen their backline. They are open to Romero’s departure, as long as their valuation is met.