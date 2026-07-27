Tottenham ready to pay €65 million to sign Jules Kounde

Tottenham could pay as much as €65 million to sign Jules Kounde, as a serious offer might test Barcelona’s resolve over the French defender.

According to Spanish news site Fichajes, Barcelona could receive an offer in the region of €65 million from Tottenham for Jules Kounde. The French defender remains content with life in Catalonia, but a formal bid could push Barcelona to consider a sale, especially with their need to raise funds to bolster their squad this window.

Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi stated that the focus is on improving their attacking setup this window after an impressive summer of transfer business so far. Spurs, coming off a difficult season, managed to bolster their defensive ranks by making multiple key signings, and followed that up by bringing in the midfield pair Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali in high-profile moves.

Kounde, who arrived in a deal worth €50 million plus bonuses from Sevilla in 2022, remains central to Barcelona’s plans. Despite their need for new attackers, Tottenham could pursue another defender, with the report stating an interest in Jules Kounde, given his ability to play across defensive positions.

Tottenham to make a Jules Kounde offer?

Tottenham are reportedly willing to put down at least €65 million, according to the Fichajes report, to test Barcelona’s resolve. While there are no indications of an official bid just yet, such a figure could push Barcelona to consider a sale, as long as they can find the right replacement.

Barcelona have reportedly held an interest in Pedro Porro, but the Spaniard is set to sign a new deal, according to sources, which would likely end the Catalan club’s pursuit and probably affect any outgoing move involving Kounde.

Kounde can play centrally and out wide, with the right-back role preferred by most coaches since he signed for Barcelona. He is also happy with life at Barcelona, which may make it difficult for Spurs to convince him, while other big clubs have shown interest recently, according to reports.

Do Tottenham need Jules Kounde?

Should Tottenham formalise an offer worth €65 million, Barcelona might consider a sale, although for now they may run the risk of selling the Frenchman without finding a replacement. Spurs do not have a clear need for a player like Kounde unless there are some key departures, with Cristian Romero and Djed Spence both linked with Inter Milan.

The duo’s possible departure could create a need for a player like Kounde, given his versatility. With Kounde content at Barcelona and his defensive credentials already established, any move to north London would hinge on either a departure from Tottenham’s rearguard or a significant shift in his own ambitions.