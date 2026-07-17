Inter Milan looking to sign Djed Spence and Cristian Romero

Inter Milan are reportedly being linked with a double move for Tottenham duo Djed Spence and Cristian Romero, although a deal looks highly unlikely.

Inter Milan are reportedly considering a double bid for Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero and right-back Djed Spence, per Corriere dello Sport, although any deal remains highly unlikely.

With the Nerazzurri seeking solid defensive signings this summer, particularly to offset the loss of Denzel Dumfries from the right wing-back position, both Cristian Romero and Djed Spence could strengthen Christian Chivu’s back-three system.

Romero as the centre-back anchor, Spence as Dumfries’s wing-back replacement. However, Inter Milan have been unsuccessful in at least two defensive pursuits already, signalling the difficulty of landing top-tier targets in this window.

The Cristian Romero situation and Inter Milan links

Romero is reportedly eager to leave Tottenham ahead of the summer, something Fabrizio Romano has also reiterated recently. There have been a few interested parties in recent months, including Barcelona, who may have put any move on hold for the time being, although there is a chance they might revisit the situation later in the window.

Now, Inter Milan have entered the race for Romero. Per Corriere dello Sport, the asking price might start at €40 million and rise to €50 million, making the Tottenham captain a prohibitively expensive option for Inter Milan. The comparison to Trevoh Chalobah’s asking price—under €40 million—highlights the financial difficulty of any deal.

Can Inter Milan sign Djed Spence?

The price point is also becoming a problem in Inter Milan’s reported pursuit of Djed Spence. The report states that the Tottenham man could cost as much as €40 million, although reports around the England international have pointed to a much higher asking price.

Inter Milan sold Denzel Dumfries to Real Madrid, while they have failed in their pursuits of Marco Palestra and, more recently, Anan Khailali, as Fabrizio Romano reported problems with the latter’s medical tests. Whether Inter will pursue a deal with serious intent remains unclear, though a softer stance on Spence is possible if Spurs indicate willingness to negotiate.