Inter Milan rival Everton in Djed Spence pursuit

Inter Milan are interested in a move for Djed Spence if he were to leave Tottenham this summer, face Everton threat.

According to Sky Sports, Inter Milan are targeting Djed Spence as a replacement for Real Madrid-bound Denzel Dumfries. However, Everton are circling the Tottenham full-back as well.

Djed Spence has emerged on Inter Milan’s shortlist as rumours of a potential exit from Tottenham begin to circulate. Despite reports that he wants to fight for his place under Roberto De Zerbi, recent defensive arrivals may limit his first-team minutes, especially in the upcoming season without European football.

Everton are being linked with a switch, as David Moyes aims to add a right-back and transition Jake O’Brien into centre-back ahead of the new season. Names like Ben White have been mentioned, but there are obvious challenges ahead in signing the Arsenal star.

Inter Milan’s search for a Right-Back replacement

Inter Milan have had an interesting summer window so far, having sold Denzel Dumfries to Real Madrid and then being beaten by Chelsea in the Marco Palestra chase. The Palestra setback complicated Inter’s search for a Dumfries replacement.

Furthermore, they had agreed a deal with Union Saint-Gilloise for Anan Khailali, with his father also commenting that they had rejected English offers in favour of joining the Nerazzurri. However, Anan Khailali’s transfer collapsed due to medical test issues, Fabrizio Romano confirmed, derailing Inter’s backup plan.

With that in mind, the Serie A champions have shifted their attention towards Spence, given that he can potentially fill the right-back or right wing-back role at San Siro. There is still uncertainty over an incoming bid for the Tottenham star, as the North London club have not yet named a price, which could prove to be a sticking point for Inter Milan, as seen with previous targets such as Palestra.

Are Tottenham ready to sell Djed Spence?

Tottenham signed Spence in a £20 million deal from Middlesbrough in the summer of 2022, and he has been a modest performer so far. His ability to play on both sides of defence adds to his value as a versatile player, and he could still pick up plenty of minutes ahead of the new season.

However, the arrival of Andrew Robertson, and suggestions that De Zerbi could use Micky van de Ven as a left-back, reduce Spence’s chances on that side. On the right-hand side, Pedro Porro holds the primary role, leaving Spence in a backup position, a situation that may accelerate Tottenham’s willingness to negotiate a summer sale.