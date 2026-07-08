Everton hoping to sign Djed Spence

Everton are pondering a move for Djed Spence in the summer, with David Moyes keen to add a new full-back ahead of the new season.

Everton are considering a move for Djed Spence this summer, according to Sky Sports, with David Moyes keen to add a new full-back ahead of the new season. There are no talks taking place between the clubs, but Moyes’ desire to strengthen at right-back could push Everton to explore a potential move for the England and Tottenham star.

Everton came close to finishing in one of the European spots but ultimately fell short. Moyes is determined to keep hold of his best performers and target key defensive reinforcements during the transfer window.

A new right-back is high on Moyes’ agenda ahead of the window, as several options have been sounded out and possible approaches are expected in the coming days. Djed Spence is possibly the latest player to be considered as Everton ponder making an approach.

Could Djed Spence leave Tottenham?

Spence played 44 times for Spurs last season across all competitions as they avoided relegation on the final day of the Premier League season. However, there are significant doubts over whether he is viewed as an outright starter at right-back, although he has also played many games at left-back.

The lack of clarity over his positional role, particularly with summer reinforcements at Spurs, may force Spence to reconsider his future. Roberto De Zerbi may deploy Micky van de Ven at left-back following Marcos Senesi’s arrival, while Pedro Porro remains the first-choice right-back.

Everton have only discussed Spence’s name internally, with no clarity on whether they could make a serious approach. Spurs will be in a position to demand a significant fee, given that the full-back is contracted to Spurs until 2029, with the club holding an option to extend. Everton may make an inquiry at some point, but they also have other names on their list.

Everton’s other right-back targets

Apart from Spence, Everton are also interested in Ben White, according to reports, with the Arsenal star’s future at the Emirates having been called into question recently. There is every chance he stays in North London, which may be why the Toffees are looking at alternatives.

According to reports, Everton are also exploring Aaron Wan-Bissaka as an alternative, who is expected to leave West Ham following their relegation to the Championship. With White, Wan-Bissaka, and now Spence, the Toffees are putting together a significant shortlist of right-backs, as one of those arrivals could allow Moyes to move Jake O’Brien into a preferred central role.