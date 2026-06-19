Everton considering Djed Spence for summer transfer

Everton will look to sign 25-year-old English international Djed Spence from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.

According to an update by reputed Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari, Djed Spence is the subject of interest from Everton. The Toffees are eager to reinforce their defensive unit by signing a versatile full-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 25-year-old Tottenham Hotspur defender.

The report by Gianluigi Longari has revealed the Englishman is one of four key right-back targets for Everton, with the Merseyside club also interest in Atalanta’s Raul Bellanova, West Ham United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and RC Strasbourg’s Guela Doue.

How has Djed Spence fared at Tottenham so far?

Djed Spence has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Tottenham Hotspur from Middlesbrough in a deal worth £20 million, including add-ons, in July 2022. The 25-year-old arrived amid hype surrounding him after an impressive loan spell with Nottingham Forest. However, then-manager Antonio Conte was not a fan, and the player needed three loan spells before finally establishing a foothold at the North London club.

Since then, Spence has risen in stature in the last 18 months, as he has been among the rare reliable performers for Tottenham during the recent relegation battle. Spence racked up over 3,000 minutes of game time in 44 appearances in all competitions in the 2025/26 season. Meanwhile, the English full-back’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs. Everton will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Everton’s interest in Djed Spence makes sense. The Toffees are in a spot of bother in the right-back department, as Seamus Coleman has called time on his fruitful stint at the Merseyside club and is leaving as a free agent this summer. Additionally, Nathan Patterson has struggled with persistent fitness issues since joining Everton and is reportedly on the transfer list.

While Jake O’Brien has excelled as a right-back for most of his time at the Merseyside club, he is primarily a centre-back. So, Everton must pursue a right-back this summer, with Spence emerging as a viable target. The Englishman’s ability to play as a full-back on either flank equally adeptly adds to his appeal, and he is already well-settled in the Premier League.

That factor also works in Wan-Bissaka’s favour, but Spence is more well-rounded and offers greater depth in his technical profile. Meanwhile, Bellanova may require acclimatisation in the Premier League, while Doue, as suggested by Longari, will be an expensive option, potentially stretching Everton’s budget. However, Everton will not be alone in the race to sign Spence, with Juventus also vying for the English defender’s signature.