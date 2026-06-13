Everton tracking Guela Doue, yet to make approach

Everton may look to sign 23-year-old Ivory Coast international Guela Doue from Ligue 1 club RC Strasbourg this summer.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Guela Doue is the subject of interest from Everton. The Toffees are keen on bolstering their defensive unit by signing a right-back in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 23-year-old RC Strasbourg defender.

The Daily Mail report has revealed that despite the Merseyside club’s scouting trips for the Angers-born full-back, they have yet to firm up their interest in him. Meanwhile, other right-backs, including Raoul Bellanova, are on Everton’s wishlist this summer.

Guela Doue and his career so far

Guela Doue has established himself as one of the most promising young full-backs in Ligue 1 in the last few years. The 23-year-old spent his formative years with Stade Rennais after joining the Ligue 1 club’s youth division in 2011 before rapidly progressing through the ranks. However, his stock has skyrocketed since joining RC Strasbourg in July 2024.

The Ivory Coast international has chipped in with three goals and nine assists in over 50 outings for RC Strasbourg thus far. Meanwhile, Doue’s exploits for the Ligue 1 club have earned him a spot in the African nation’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Additionally, he has emerged as a target for several well-known clubs, including Everton.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Everton’s interest in Guela Doue makes sense. David Moyes wants the Merseyside outfit to sign a right-back ahead of the 2026/27 season, as Seamus Coleman has called time on his fruitful stint with the club. Additionally, Nathan Patterson reportedly faces an uncertain future at the Hill Dickinson Stadium after struggling with fitness issues throughout his spell with Everton.

While Jake O’Brien has excelled as a right-back, he is primarily a centre-back. So, Everton must pursue a right-back who can bring the desired productivity to the team’s output from the right flank. Doue’s style of play makes him the ideal alternative to O’Brien for the right-back berth.

However, with Everton yet to submit an enquiry to RC Strasbourg, a summer deal for the Ivory Coast international is uncertain. The Toffees have clearly kept their options open amid the links with Raoul Bellanova and other right-backs.