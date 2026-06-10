Everton eyeing Raoul Bellanova transfer, ready to sell Nathan Patterson

Everton are interested in signing Atalanta full-back Raoul Bellanova and could offload Nathan Patterson to make room for the Italian defender.

According to The Times, Everton are now keen on acquiring the services of Atalanta full-back Raoul Bellanova, and they are ready to offload Nathan Patterson to fund the move, with David Moyes targeting a replacement for departing captain Seamus Coleman.

The Toffees are keen on acquiring Bellanova’s services as Moyes seeks to reinforce his backline on a priority basis. The Scottish international Nathan Patterson has often been linked with a move away from the Merseyside club, and Everton view the Atalanta full-back as a more consistent option on the right flank. Patterson has been a persistent target for other clubs in recent windows.

Tactical Profile and the case for Bellanova

Since joining Atalanta from Torino in the summer of 2024, Bellanova has amassed 80 appearances with 13 goals, establishing himself as a consistent performer despite being deployed as a wing-back. While he struggled with a few injury issues last season, his campaign remained impressive overall.

Bellanova combines defensive solidity with attacking contributions. He ranks among the league’s best crossers and provides tireless wing-play support. His consistent performances and technical qualities have placed him firmly on Everton’s radar as they seek more quality on the right flank.

With Coleman’s departure, Everton’s right-flank defensive burden now falls on younger options; Bellanova’s experience and crossing prowess would provide the consistency and set-piece threat that Patterson has struggled to deliver. Moyes views Bellanova as a precise fit for his system’s defensive and attacking demands.

While Bellanova’s contract extends until 2029, making negotiations challenging, Everton could still mount a summer bid if they secure the funds from Patterson’s sale. Negotiating a deal will not be straightforward, given Bellanova’s importance to their first team, but a substantial offer could test their resolve, especially as Italian clubs often have to balance their books through player sales.

However, widespread reports have linked Everton with several other right-backs, including Georgios Vagiannidis. So, if negotiations to sign Bellanova do not progress smoothly, a deal for an alternative may be on the cards for the Merseyside club.