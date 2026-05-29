Everton make approach for Georgios Vagiannidis move

Everton will look to sign 24-year-old Greek international Georgios Vagiannidis from Sporting CP in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by A Bola, as relayed by Sport Witness, Georgios Vagiannidis is the subject of interest from Everton. The Toffees are keen on bolstering their defensive unit by signing a right-back ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have set their sights on the 24-year-old Sporting CP full-back.

The report by A Bola has revealed that they have already submitted an enquiry to sign the Athens native in the upcoming transfer window. However, Everton will not be alone in the battle for the player’s signature, as he is also a target for Villarreal. Meanwhile, Sporting CP may accept only €10 million to part ways with Vagiannidis this summer.

How has Georgios Vagiannidis fared at Sporting CP?

Georgios Vagiannidis has made gradual progress since joining Sporting CP from Panathinaikos in a deal worth €13 million last summer. The 24-year-old has been in and out of the starting lineup in his debut season, sharing game time with Ivan Fresneda.

So, the Greek international managed less than 2,000 minutes of game time across 33 appearances in the 2025/26 season, chipping in with seven assists. Despite struggling to become a first-choice starter for Sporting CP, the player’s stock remains high, with Everton among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Everton mulled over signing Georgios Vagiannidis last summer, but a deal did not materialise. Eventually, Sporting CP beat them to the then-Panathinaikos defender’s signature. Meanwhile, the continued interest is understandable, as Seamus Coleman has called time on his illustrious stint with the club.

Furthermore, Nathan Patterson has struggled with fitness issues throughout his spell with Everton. While Jake O’Brien has been solid as a right-back, he is primarily a central defender. So, the Merseyside club must dip into the market for a right-back, with several candidates, including Aaron Wan-Bissaka, emerging as targets.

Vagiannidis is also an option worth considering, as his productivity and creative outlook will add a new dimension to Everton’s offensive gameplay. With the Greek full-back available for only €10 million, he is an appealing target for the Premier League club, as they can spend less on a new right-back and focus more budget on more pressing requirements.