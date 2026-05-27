Everton, Newcastle United vying for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Tottenham also keen

Everton and Newcastle United are interested in signing 28-year-old West Ham United defender, Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer.

The 28-year-old defender has done well for West Ham United, but he may feel he deserves to compete in the Premier League. He will not want to play in the Championship after relegation. It would make sense for him to join a club that would allow him to compete at the top level.

The former Manchester United defender signed a £90,000-a-week contract when he joined West Ham in a £15 million deal, and he has been a key player for them. Everton and Newcastle are keen on signing the player, according to a report from The Irish Sun.

The Toffees more quality in the right-back department as they prepare to part ways with the long-serving Seamus Coleman. The 28-year-old, with his extensive Premier League experience, could be ideal for them. Wan-Bissaka is excellent defensively, and he will help them tighten up at the back.

However, a move to Newcastle United does not make much sense. They already have a superior full-back in Valentino Livramento. Unless the Magpies are willing to sell the player amid his links with high-profile clubs like Manchester City, it does not make sense for them to sign the West Ham United defender.

Also, Wan-Bissaka will be looking to play regularly at this stage of his career. He will not want to sit on the bench at Newcastle. On paper, the move to Everton makes perfect sense for the player. The Merseyside outfit have done quite well this season, and they will look to push for a place in the top half next year. Improving defensively will certainly help them.

Tottenham also want Wan-Bissaka

Meanwhile, the two clubs will face competition from Tottenham, as per TEAMtalk. Spurs have two quality full-backs in Pedro Porro and Djed Spence. Wan-Bissaka would struggle for regular opportunities at the North London club unless one of them leave.

Joining the Lilywhites will not be ideal for the DR Congo international. On paper, they could be a more attractive destination for the player, but he needs to play regularly. Meanwhile, Wan-Bissaka could cost around £10 million this summer. Whoever ends up signing the 28-year-old for £10 million would have a major bargain on their hands. The West Ham full-back is a reliable performer in the Premier League, and he could make an immediate impact for all three clubs.