Juventus making quiet moves to sign Djed Spence this summer

Struggling Serie A giants Juventus will look to sign 25-year-old English international Djed Spence from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

According to a report by Gazzetta dello Sport, as relayed by Sport Witness, Djed Spence is the subject of interest from Juventus. The Serie A heavyweights are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a versatile full-back in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 25-year-old Tottenham Hotspur wide player.

The report by Gazzetta dello Sport has revealed the Italian club’s sporting director Marco Ottolini, who knows the Englishman from his time at Genoa, is the driving force behind the move. Additionally, he is launching “quiet moves” to be in a position to secure his services in the summer transfer window in a few weeks.

Djed Spence and his Tottenham journey so far

Djed Spence has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Tottenham Hotspur from Middlesbrough in July 2022. The 25-year-old arrived at the North London club with a burgeoning reputation after an impressive loan spell with Nottingham Forest. However, he could not win over Antonio Conte after joining Tottenham and embarked on three loan spells before finally establishing a foothold in the senior setup at the club.

Nevertheless, Spence has risen in stature in the last 18 months, as he has been one of the most reliable performers for Tottenham. Spence racked up over 3,000 minutes of game time in 44 appearances in all competitions thus far in the 2025/26 season, becoming a regular at the back. Meanwhile, the English full-back’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs. Juventus will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Serie A return on the horizon?

Juventus’s interest in Djed Spence makes sense. The Serie A giants are combing the market for a right-back heading into the summer transfer window, as Pierre Kalulu’s long-term future is uncertain amid his links with Premier League giants. While the Bianconeri signed Emil Holm on loan from Bologna a few weeks ago, he is not a long-term solution for the right-back berth.

Additionally, recent reports have linked Andrea Cambiaso with Premier League giants, forcing Juventus to seek a versatile solution from the market. Spence has thus emerged as a viable target, with the 25-year-old Englishman’s ability to play on both flanks adding to his appeal.

Meanwhile, widespread updates have suggested that Tottenham will not stand in Spence’s way this summer. While the report by Gazzetta dello Sport has not mentioned any asking price, we covered a recent story which claimed that they will demand around €40 million to part ways with him. However, it is unclear if Juventus will meet the valuation in the coming weeks.