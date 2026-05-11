Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United vying for Andrea Cambiaso

Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing 26-year-old Italian international Andrea Cambiaso from Juventus this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United are interested in Andrea Cambiaso. The three Premier League giants are eager to bolster their defensive units by signing a full-back. The latest update has boosted their prospects, as Juventus have “quietly made clubs aware he could be available for transfer” in the summer transfer window.

Andrea Cambiaso and his rise at Juventus

Andrea Cambiaso has made substantial progress since establishing a foothold in the first-team squad at Juventus. Born in Genova, the 26-year-old had to bide his time before landing on his feet at the Turin club. However, he has not looked back since returning from a promising loan spell with Bologna in the 2022/23 season.

The Italian international has been a mainstay at the back for Juventus in the last few seasons, making nearly 150 appearances thus far while chipping in with eight goals and 17 assists. Meanwhile, Cambiaso’s progress piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs. Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United are among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League transfer beckons Cambiaso?

Manchester United will dip into the market for a left-back this summer, as there are concerns about Luke Shaw’s durability in a campaign with significantly more midweek games. With Patrick Dorgu transitioning into a left winger, the Red Devils need a new left-back. Several candidates, including El Hadji Malick Diouf, have thus emerged on Manchester United’s wishlist, with Cambiaso also a viable target.

Meanwhile, Andrea Cambiaso has been on Arsenal’s wishlist for an extended period. The continued interest is understandable, even though the Gunners have adequate left-back cover. However, Cambiaso is equally adept at playing as a right-back and amid uncertainties surrounding Ben White’s long-term future, the Juventus wide player can replace the Englishman as Jurrien Timber’s alternative on the right flank.

As for Liverpool, Andrew Robertson will depart from Anfield as a free agent this summer. While Milos Kerkez has gradually improved his performances, the Reds need an alternative to the Hungarian international, as the former Bournemouth defender tends to blow hot and cold. Additionally, Cambiaso can be a backup for Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley on the right flank.

With the TEAMtalk report revealing Juventus’s openness to cashing in on Cambiaso, a summer move to the Premier League appears plausible. The 26-year-old Italian full-back’s ability to reprise any defensive role on the flanks makes him an appealing target for his prospective suitors, giving them tactical flexibility. However, it is unclear how much the Bianconeri will demand to sell the player.