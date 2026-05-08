Manchester United view El Hadji Malick Diouf as ideal left-back signing

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing 21-year-old Senegalese international El Hadji Malick Diouf from West Ham United in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Football Insider, Manchester United have identified El Hadji Malick Diouf as a key target for the summer transfer window. The Red Devils need a long-term replacement for Luke Shaw, and their decision-makers reckon Diouf could be the ideal investment.

The 21-year-old has impressed at West Ham United since joining the club last summer, and he will be tempted to join a bigger club in future. Manchester United have an excellent team, and they have secured UEFA Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign. They will be an attractive destination for most players.

Meanwhile, Diouf is not the only West Ham United player they are looking to sign this summer. Manchester United are also interested in signing 21-year-old Portuguese international Mateus Fernandes in the coming months.

West Ham United are fighting for survival, and it will be difficult for them to keep their best players if they go down at the end of the season. Talented young players will want to move on and compete at a higher level.

Moving to Manchester United could be ideal for Diouf. The youngster has shown his quality at West Ham United this season despite their struggles in the Premier League. He is likely to improve further when he is playing for a better team.

The opportunity to join Manchester United will be exciting for the young defender. Playing alongside quality players will help him improve and fulfil his potential.

El Hadji Malick Diouf 2025/26 Premier League stats

Assists: 5

5 Big chances created: 5

5 Pass accuracy: 74%

74% Cross accuracy: 26%

26% Clean sheets: 5

5 Interceptions per game: 1

1 Tackles per game: 1.4

1.4 Balls recovered per game: 3.7

3.7 Clearances per game: 3.8

3.8 Duels won per game: 4.2

Manchester United could use someone like Diouf

Manchester United will be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season and needs a deeper, higher-quality squad. It is no surprise that they are looking to bring in quality young players like Diouf and Fernandes.

Also Read: Three Players Manchester United Must Sign to Challenge Arsenal and Man City

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United submit an official proposal to sign the 21-year-old defender in the coming weeks. If they can sign him for a reasonable amount, it could be a superb investment for them in the long term. West Ham are fighting for survival, and Manchester United will be hoping to make the most of their situation and get the deal across the line.