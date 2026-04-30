Manchester United interested in signing El Hadji Malick Diouf

Manchester United are plotting a raid on West Ham United for their African defensive sensation El Hadji Malick Diouf.

According to a report from The Guardian, Manchester United could be in the market for a new left-back this summer, and they have their eyes set on West Ham’s El Hadji Malick Diouf. He is enjoying a great debut campaign at the London club, and the Red Devils could try to lure him in the summer.

Diouf joined West Ham last summer in a deal worth €22 million (£19m) from Slavia Prague. While he found it difficult to adjust to the pace of the Premier League in the initial months, the 21-year-old eventually got the hang of it.

He has only gone from strength to strength over the past few months. He has managed to establish himself as a key figure in the West Ham setup, and his performances in the second half of the season haven’t gone unnoticed.

Manchester United are one of the clubs that have taken note, and they seem interested in acquiring his services. While their priority will be to reinforce their midfield, the Red Devils could also push for a left-back if they have enough funds left.

Manchester United could push for Diouf’s signature

While Luke Shaw is having another impressive campaign, United want someone who can compete with the English international. Given Shaw’s injury track record and his age, the Red Devils are looking to prepare for the long run.

They do have Patrick Dorgu and Tyrell Malacia in their ranks, but Dorgu could be moved to a more advanced position, while Malacia could end up leaving the club in the summer. They want to bring in Diouf to ensure they have enough depth at the back.

He has improved defensively over the past few months, and his crossing ability is right up there with the best. He could be a perfect fit for the United setup. The Red Devils are gearing up to make a move for him, and they would look to ease him into their plans if they manage to strike a deal with West Ham.

It remains unclear whether the Hammers would be willing to listen to offers for the youngster. However, they are aware of United’s interest, and with the club fighting for survival, things could get tricky. Even if they do avoid the drop, they might be forced to listen to offers for him, after recording losses of £104.2 million for the year ending 31 May 2025