Tottenham set to demand €40 million for Djed Spence this summer

Tottenham Hotspur will demand €40 million to sell Djed Spence amid his links with Juventus.

According to a report by Caught Offside, Djed Spence is the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur. The Serie A giants are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a right-back in the summer transfer window and have set their sights on the 25-year-old Tottenham Hotspur wide player. The latest report has revealed the North London club’s asking price, with the player set to cost €40 million.

Djed Spence and his Tottenham travails

Djed Spence has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Tottenham Hotspur from Middlesbrough in July 2022. The Englishman rose in prominence after a solid 2021/22 campaign on loan at Nottingham Forest, helping the Tricky Trees return to the Premier League after a long time in the lower leagues.

However, the 25-year-old could not win over Antonio Conte after joining Tottenham, and the North London outfit sent him out on three loan spells before he finally established a foothold in the senior setup at the club. Nevertheless, Spence has risen in stature in the last 18 months, as he has been one of the most reliable performers for Tottenham.

Spence has racked up nearly 3,000 minutes of game time in 42 appearances in all competitions thus far in the 2025/26 season, becoming a regular at the back. Meanwhile, the English full-back’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs. Juventus will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Serie A return on the horizon?

Juventus’s interest in Djed Spence makes sense. The Serie A giants are scouring the market for a right-back heading into the summer transfer window, as Pierre Kalulu’s long-term future is uncertain amid his links with Premier League giants. While the Bianconeri signed Emil Holm on loan from Bologna a few weeks ago, he is not a long-term solution for the right-back berth.

Additionally, recent reports have linked Andrea Cambiaso with Premier League clubs, forcing Juventus to seek a versatile solution from the market. Spence has thus emerged as a viable target, with the 25-year-old Englishman’s ability to play on both flanks adding to his appeal.

Meanwhile, Tottenham will not stand in Spence’s way this summer, demanding around €40 million to part ways with him and hoping to get his £87,000-a-week wages off their books, particularly if they drop down to the EFL Championship. However, it is unclear if Juventus will meet the valuation in the coming weeks.