Everton express interest in Ben White, face Crystal Palace battle

Everton are interested in acquiring the services of Arsenal defender Ben White, but will have to battle Crystal Palace in their pursuit of the English international.

Everton and Crystal Palace are both pursuing Ben White as Arsenal weigh his future. According to a report from Football Insider, the clubs face serious competition for the English international, though Arsenal are yet to make a firm decision on the 28-year-old defender’s future.

White, who joined the Gunners in the summer of 2021 from Brighton, has been an integral part of Mikel Arteta’s team over the years. However, he did not have a prominent role in the 2025/26 season, making only 12 Premier League appearances out of a total of 30, with just over 700 minutes of top-flight action.

White is primarily used as a right-back but is equally effective in the heart of the defence. While he is yet to secure regular minutes, he remains a player of considerable quality. With him struggling to get consistent playing time despite holding two years left on his deal, White is understood to be interested in a move away as he seeks to reestablish himself as a regular starter.

Premier League duo target White

Everton have emerged as a serious contender for his signature. With Seamus Coleman’s departure, White could fill the void left at right-back while also providing a quality option in central defence. His strong defensive capabilities could significantly strengthen Moyes’ defensive options at both right-back and centre-back.

Over the 2025/26 season, White demonstrated impressive form in the Premier League: he created 1.02 chances, achieved a 75 per cent dribble success rate, won 1.53 aerial duels, averaged 1.92 tackles, blocked 0.51 shots and recorded 1.15 interceptions per 90 minutes. These numbers showcase why he remains an attractive prospect for a club seeking to reinforce their defence and add attacking thrust from the fullback position.

Crystal Palace, however, present equally strong competition. The Eagles want a new right-back with Nathaniel Clyne’s future uncertain and Daniel Munoz now in his 30s. White, with his experience and versatility, could prove to be a significant upgrade on both players and address a key need in Patrick Vieira’s squad.

Arsenal’s valuation and willingness to sell remain unclear, but both clubs will be hoping the defender’s limited game time persuades the Gunners to consider a sale.