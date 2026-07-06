Arsenal join Everton in Aaron Wan-Bissaka chase

Arsenal have joined Everton in the race for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who is expected to leave West Ham following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

According to TeamTalk, they view him as a potential replacement for Ben White, should Arsenal move on from their current right-back.

Wan-Bissaka has built a reputation as one of the Premier League’s top one-on-one defenders. His extensive experience—more than 230 Premier League appearances for Crystal Palace, Manchester United, and now West Ham—makes him an attractive option. According to WhoScored, Wan-Bissaka excels at ball interception and long-range carry, traits that recall Jurrien Timber’s profile in Arsenal’s system.

Arsenal are keen to add competition and quality cover for Timber, particularly amid uncertainty around Ben White’s future at the club. White’s status remains undecided, though an injury could affect his availability. Everton and Crystal Palace are among the teams reportedly interested in White.

Wan-Bissaka’s defensive strength and one-on-one recovery pace have impressed Arsenal’s coaching staff, offering the experience of who has played in deep defensive roles, shoring up goal-protection rather than build-up play—a profile that complements Arsenal’s pursuit of Champions League qualification through a layered defensive approach.

Arsenal’s right-back search

Arsenal are considering multiple options at right-back, including Valentino Livramento and Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa, though Livramento’s price tag may prove problematic and Konsa offers depth cover for Timber and William Saliba.

Everton are reportedly among those keen on the DR Congo international, and they could make a move if they cannot secure Ben White, especially owing to the Englishman’s fitness issue or Arsenal’s asking price. Everton could offer Wan-Bissaka first-team football, a premium they lack without a settled first-choice right-back. The Toffees could offer a compelling suitor in the race under David Moyes.

The right-back is expected to leave the London Stadium following the Hammers’ relegation to the Championship. Wan-Bissaka’s West Ham deal runs to 2031, but relegation makes departure likely this summer. Wan-Bissaka’s next move will reshape one of Arsenal or Everton’s defensive line ahead of the 2026–27 season.