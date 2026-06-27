Marco Palestra wanted Inter Milan move, Chelsea offered double the wages to sweeten the deal

Marco Palestra wanted to join Inter Milan, but Chelsea flexed their financial muscles to get a deal over the line.

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Atalanta prospect Marco Palestra, with TuttoAtalanta reporting that the 21-year-old Italian international had preferred a move to Inter Milan before the Blues’ lucrative wage proposal altered the course of his future.

The defender has emerged as one of the most promising young talents in Italian football after making significant strides in Atalanta and while on loan at Cagliari last season. His performances have not gone unnoticed, with several clubs monitoring his development over the past year.

He was involved in 37 Serie A games last season, racked up over 3,000 minutes and even contributed towards five goals. Not only did he showcase his ability to influence the game in the final third, but the right-back also made quite a name for himself with his impressive defensive performances.

Palestra’s preferred destination had been Inter Milan. The Nerazzurri appealed as a pathway to remain in Serie A while continuing his development at one of Italy’s biggest clubs. Inter’s project and sporting ambitions reportedly attracted the defender, who had seriously considered moving to San Siro to replace Denzel Dumfries.

How Chelsea beat Inter Milan to Palestra’s signature

However, Chelsea’s financial offer turned the tables. Despite that preference, the Blues’s financial muscle proved decisive. The Premier League giants are understood to have offered Palestra wages worth double what Inter Milan were prepared to put on the table. That substantial difference significantly changed the landscape of negotiations and helped Chelsea gain a crucial advantage.

The move underscores the growing influence of Premier League clubs in the transfer market, particularly when recruiting young talent from across Europe. Chelsea have built a reputation for investing heavily in emerging players over recent transfer windows, and Palestra appears to be the latest addition to that strategy.

Their investment in the 21-year-old certainly makes sense as their skipper, Reece James, has struggled with fitness issues over the last few seasons. Palestra could prove to be an ideal cover and eventually take over as their preferred choice at right-back.

Meanwhile, Inter will undoubtedly be disappointed to miss out on a target who reportedly favoured a move to the club. The Italian giants had hoped to convince Palestra to remain in Serie A, but Chelsea’s financial offer ultimately shifted the balance in their favour.

As things stand, the Blues appear poised to complete the signing, with Palestra set to embark on a new chapter in his career at Stamford Bridge.