Denzel Dumfries set to join Real Madrid as deal agreed

Denzel Dumfries has been linked with a move away from Inter Milan during the summer transfer window, and he is heading to Real Madrid.

The 30-year-old defender has also been linked with Liverpool, but it seems he has chosen to move to Spain, according to Fabrizio Romano. It is no secret that Liverpool needs more quality in the right back department, and the Inter Milan defender could have been a very useful option in the short term.

He is at the peak of his powers, and he would’ve added quality and experience to the team. Liverpool have two right-backs at their disposal, but Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong have struggled with injury problems. They need someone with more availability and experience.

The 30-year-old Netherlands international could have been the ideal option for them, but he has chosen to join Real Madrid instead. The player will cost around €20 million this summer. Liverpool were also interested in signing the defender back in January.

Real Madrid needs more depth in that area of the pitch as well, especially after Dani Carvajal ended his time with the Spanish club. Trent Alexander-Arnold was signed last summer, but he has not lived up to expectations. He has struggled for regular gametime, and he might not be a guaranteed starter for the Spanish club. It remains to be seen whether Dumfries can start ahead of him next season.

The opportunity to play for the biggest club in the world will be exciting for the 30-year-old defender. It is no surprise that he has chosen them over Liverpool. Real Madrid will be hoping to challenge for major trophies next season, and he will want to be a part of their project.

Liverpool needs defensive additions

On the other hand, Liverpool needs to bring in a right-back before the summer transfer window closes. It remains to be seen who they end up with. They will also need to add more depth to the central defence, especially after the departure of Ibrahima Konaté.

It has been a disappointing season for Liverpool, and they have already lost Andrew Robertson and Konate. They will need to invest in multiple defenders during the summer window.