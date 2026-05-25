Barcelona, Liverpool register interest in Denzel Dumfries

Liverpool and Barcelona are keen on signing 30-year-old Dutch right-back Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan this summer.

According to a report by Italian outlet FC Inter News, Liverpool and Barcelona are interested in Inter Milan wing-back Denzel Dumfries. The two European giants are eager to bolster their defensive units by signing a right-back in the upcoming transfer window.

The Dutchman’s release clause, worth €25 million, has piqued the attention of several noteworthy clubs, two of them being Barcelona and Liverpool. They have expressed their interest in signing Dumfries in the coming months, with the latter, in particular, pushing for his signature and contacting his representatives.

How has Denzel Dumfries performed for Inter Milan?

Denzel Dumfries has established himself as one of the most productive wing-backs in Serie A since joining Inter Milan from PSV Eindhoven in August 2021. While the 30-year-old has been in and out of the starting lineup in the last half a decade, he has been a dependable performer from the right flank.

The Dutch wing-back has made over 200 appearances for Inter Milan thus far while chipping in with 27 goals and 28 assists. However, Dumfries faces an uncertain future at San Siro, as he has a meagre release clause worth €25 million in his contract with the Serie A giants. The situation has provoked interest from several high-profile clubs, including Liverpool and Barcelona.

A man in demand

Meanwhile, Denzel Dumfries has been on Barcelona’s radar for a long time. The continued interest makes sense, as Jules Kounde is no longer an undisputed first-choice starter for the Catalan outfit. Additionally, it is unclear if Joao Cancelo will complete a permanent move to Camp Nou this summer. Dumfries has thus emerged as a viable target for Barcelona.

As for Liverpool, the fitness issues that Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong have struggled with this season may have compelled them to return to the market for a right-back. Additionally, signing Dumfries can allow Arne Slot to utilise Frimpong in an advanced role, making the 30-year-old Dutchman an appealing option.

Meanwhile, the Dutch defender’s release clause adds to his appeal, as a deal worth €25 million for a productive wing-back like him is a bargain. With Barcelona and Liverpool expressing their interest in the Netherlands international, an intense battle for his signature may ensue in the summer transfer window.