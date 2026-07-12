Djed Spence stance on Tottenham future revealed amid Everton links

Djed Spence wants to fight for his long-term future at Tottenham Hotspur once he returns from England duty at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Djed Spence is the subject of interest from Everton. The Toffees are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a versatile full-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 25-year-old Tottenham Hotspur defender.

O’Rourke said, “Nothing is imminent on his future as he’s currently away at the World Cup with England. He’s done okay for England, filling in when needed. His immediate thought will be to try and come back and impress at Spurs, and he did play most of the games under De Zerbi when he took over at the back end of the season as well. Obviously he is under contract until 2029, with the option of a further year, so Spurs are under no immediate pressure to sell him.”

How has Djed Spence fared at Tottenham so far?

Djed Spence has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Tottenham Hotspur from Middlesbrough in a deal worth £20 million, including add-ons, in July 2022. The 25-year-old arrived with hype surrounding him after an impressive loan spell with Nottingham Forest. However, then-manager Antonio Conte was not a fan, and the player needed three loan spells before finally establishing a foothold at the North London club.

Since then, Spence has risen in stature in the last 18 months, and he has been among the rare reliable performers for Tottenham during the recent relegation battle. Spence racked up over 3,000 minutes of game time in 44 appearances in all competitions in the 2025/26 season. Meanwhile, the English full-back’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs. Everton will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Everton’s interest in Djed Spence makes sense. The Toffees are concerned about the right-back department, as Seamus Coleman has called time on his fruitful stint at the Merseyside club and is leaving as a free agent this summer. Additionally, Nathan Patterson has struggled with persistent fitness issues since joining Everton and is reportedly on the transfer list this summer.

While Jake O’Brien has excelled as a right-back for most of his time at the Merseyside club, he is primarily a centre-back. So, Everton must pursue a right-back this summer, with Spence emerging as a viable target. The Englishman’s ability to play as a full-back on either flank equally adeptly adds to his appeal, and he is already well-settled in the Premier League.

However, with the player eager to prove himself to De Zerbi after returning from England’s campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Everton will face a tall order to seal a deal in the coming weeks.