Tottenham want £40 million to sell Djed Spence amid Everton links

Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to demand £40 million for defender Djed Spence, with Everton emerging as a key suitor for the right-back ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Everton are expected to strengthen their defence following the departure of veteran captain Seamus Coleman, and Djed Spence has been identified as a player capable of filling that void. However, Tottenham are not expected to sanction a cut-price exit for the England international, with the North London club valuing him at around £40 million, as per Football Insider.

Spence overcame an early struggle to establish himself at Tottenham following his 2022 move from Middlesbrough. The Englishman has since earned regular first-team football and international recognition. Those displays have not gone unnoticed.

Everton manager David Moyes is understood to be keen on reinforcing his defensive options, and Spence’s versatility makes him though he reportedly wants to fight for his Tottenham future. Comfortable on either flank and capable of operating as a wing-back, the 25-year-old would offer tactical flexibility to a squad looking to climb the Premier League table.

Despite Everton’s admiration, completing a deal may prove complicated because of Tottenham’s valuation. Reports suggest the Toffees would be reluctant to meet the £40 million asking price, leaving a sizeable gap between the two clubs’ expectations.

The Lilywhites are under no immediate pressure to cash in. Spence remains under contract until June 2029, and his strong performances have considerably increased his market value. While competition for places has intensified following Tottenham’s defensive recruitment, they believe they are justified in demanding a premium if any club meets their valuation.

Can Everton get the deal done?

Everton have already been active in the transfer market as Moyes looks to reshape his squad, but signing Spence would likely require one of their biggest financial commitments of the window, especially with other areas of the squad also requiring reinforcement.

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As things stand, interest in the defender is genuine, but negotiations are unlikely to accelerate unless Everton move closer to Tottenham’s valuation. With weeks remaining in the transfer window, the gap between Everton and Tottenham may narrow only if the Toffees signal a willingness to stretch their budget.