Tottenham close to agreeing new deal with Pedro Porro

Tottenham are closing in on an agreement with Pedro Porro over a new contract amid exit rumours surrounding the Spanish international

Pedro Porro is close to committing his long-term future to Tottenham, as Sky Sports reports that a new four-year deal is in the works. The Spanish right-back has been the subject of intense links with a move away from north London, although he is reportedly eager to continue working with the club under the management of Roberto De Zerbi.

Roberto De Zerbi is already making key decisions in the background. Keeping Porro, a defensive cornerstone, signals De Zerbi’s intent to build around the Spanish international as he works to restore Spurs to top-six contention.

Another key decision was pending regarding the future of Porro. The 26-year-old was also heavily linked with some of the top clubs, as Spurs were keen to hand him a new deal a few months ago, according to earlier reports.

Porro set to sign new Spurs deal

He would have attracted many top suitors had he sought to leave. Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid were reportedly keen on the right-back, according to earlier reports. Given how Tottenham finished their season by narrowly avoiding relegation, his departure would have been a significant loss to the squad.

Manchester City were also reportedly interested in Porro, although he is now closing in on a new contract at Tottenham. The club are expected to hand him a new four-year deal to keep him on board for the long term, with De Zerbi considering him key to his plans.

Since joining from Sporting CP in a £40 million deal in January 2023, Porro has made 152 appearances for the club. Last season, he featured 47 times across all competitions and was instrumental in Tottenham’s survival. Keeping him on board is important for the team, especially with his prime years ahead.

De Zerbi’s role in Porro’s commitment

De Zerbi has made his intentions clear regarding the squad, and Porro is a key part of his plans. Retaining the experienced defender will be a major boost for the Italian manager in his quest to bring Spurs back into top-six contention. The four-year extension will keep him at Tottenham until 2030, securing continuity for De Zerbi’s rebuild.