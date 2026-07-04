Bayern Munich rival Chelsea, Liverpool in Jules Kounde chase

Bayern Munich are ready to enter the race to sign Jules Kounde, who has Premier League interest, while Barcelona are ready to consider a sale.

Bayern Munich have entered the race to sign Barcelona defender Jules Kounde, per Fichajes, as the reigning La Liga champions signal openness to a summer sale. Liverpool, Chelsea, and Arsenal are also linked with the French international.

Jules Kounde has established himself as a key part of the Barcelona side since his move from Sevilla in 2022. Known predominantly as a central defender during his time in Seville, the Catalan giants have opted to use the Frenchman as a full-back, which has made him one of the most versatile defenders in the game. The possibility of acquiring a defender capable of playing multiple positions has been the catalyst for clubs to show their interest.

Liverpool and Chelsea have also tracked Kounde, while Arsenal are rumoured to be keeping tabs as they seek a new right-sided defender ahead of the summer. Liverpool are eager to add a new right-back following injury troubles in that position. Chelsea have had a long-standing interest in Kounde, although recent moves elsewhere may limit their pursuit.

Bayern Munich in Jules Kounde hunt

Vincent Kompany seeks a versatile defender capable of playing out wide or centrally to add depth and competition to Bayern Munich’s defensive line. The 27-year-old Barcelona utility man fits that profile precisely.

Bayern Munich were incidentally named as a suitor for Chelsea’s Josh Acheampong, who has a similar profile to Kounde because of his versatility. However, the Frenchman’s availability could further increase their interest.

Barcelona are reportedly open to selling the defender for the right price, as they are anticipating offers starting from the £50 million mark. The asking price is steep for a 27-year-old defender, but given his pedigree at club and international level, it may be justified in the current market.

The Blaugrana are planning to improve their transfer budget through key sales, and Kounde might be one of those. Their interest in Cristian Romero has reportedly stalled, and should they raise funds through the sale of Kounde, it will prove decisive in resurrecting a move for the Argentine defender.