Chelsea, Liverpool can now sign Jules Kounde for only £55 million

Chelsea and Liverpool can secure the services of Barcelona defensive mainstay Jules Kounde for only £55 million.

Chelsea and Liverpool can pursue Jules Kounde for £55 million, according to CaughtOffside, as Barcelona are now ready to cash in on the defender to bolster other areas on the pitch, while remaining in line with Financial Fair Play regulations.

The Catalan club are understood to be willing to listen to offers in the region of £55 million for the versatile defender. Kounde has established himself as one of the most dependable performers in Barcelona’s squad since arriving from Sevilla, impressing with his consistency, tactical intelligence and ability to operate in multiple positions across the backline.

While naturally a centre-back, he has spent considerable time at right-back and excelled in both roles, making him a valuable asset for any top club. The 27-year-old, who still has four years left on his deal, was involved in 47 matches last season and even contributed towards seven goals. Meanwhile, he has been a constant feature at the back of the French national team in the ongoing World Cup.

Despite his importance to Barcelona, fresh reports suggest the Catalan giants could be open to a sale if a suitable offer arrives this summer. Joan Laporta’s team are weighing the financial benefit of Kounde’s sale against retaining a proven performer.

Any exit would require weighing the on-field value against financial upside, a dynamic reshaping the market for one of Europe’s most reliable defenders. The reported valuation of around £55 million has immediately attracted attention across Europe, particularly from the Premier League.

Chelsea & Liverpool could sign Kounde for a bargain fee

Chelsea are believed to remain long-term admirers of Kounde, having attempted to sign him before his move to Barcelona. The London club continue to assess defensive reinforcements and view him as a player capable of bringing quality and experience to their backline.

Their pursuit of Maxence Lacroix and the future of Malo Gusto will have a big say on whether they make a move for the 27-year-old, who was previously valued closer to £65-70 million.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are also monitoring the situation closely. The Reds are expected to strengthen their defensive options as they prepare for another demanding season competing on multiple fronts. With Ibrahima Konate no longer at the club, Virgil van Dijk past his prime and Jeremie Frimpong unable to cement his spot, investing in Kounde could make a lot of sense.

His multi-position flexibility and proven European pedigree offer Liverpool immediate depth and tactical versatility. With the summer window gathering momentum, Chelsea and Liverpool now appear to have a clearer picture of what it would take to secure the defender’s signature, after being sounded out by the Catalan giants.