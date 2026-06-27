Maxence Lacroix closing in on joining Chelsea in €55 million deal

Crystal Palace centre-back Maxence Lacroix is increasingly likely to join Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by French outlet L’Equipe, Maxence Lacroix is the subject of interest from Chelsea. The Blues are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a centre-back ahead of the 2026/27 season, and the 26-year-old Crystal Palace defender has emerged as one of the top targets for the West London club.

Per L’Equipe, the talks over a deal to land the Frenchman have advanced, with Chelsea on the verge of securing his services. The report has suggested that Lacroix is “expected to sign with” the London outfit for around €55 million in the ongoing transfer window.

How has Maxence Lacroix fared at Crystal Palace?

Maxence Lacroix has established himself as one of the most dependable defenders in the Premier League since joining Crystal Palace from VfL Wolfsburg in August 2024. The 26-year-old has made substantial progress in the last two seasons, becoming a mainstay at the back for the South London outfit.

The French defender has made nearly 100 appearances thus far for Crystal Palace, chipping in with four goals and four assists. Meanwhile, Lacroix’s exploits have helped him secure a spot in France’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and he made his first appearance at the quadrennial even this week against Norway. Additionally, his progress has stimulated the interest of several high-profile clubs, including Chelsea.

Move across London on the horizon?

Chelsea’s interest in Maxence Lacroix makes sense. The Blues are combing the market for a centre-back as a defensive overhaul is on the cards at Stamford Bridge. Reportedly, Axel Disasi is not in Xabi Alonso’s plans for the 2026/27 season, and Benoit Badiashile’s position at Stamford Bridge is unclear.

Additionally, recent reports have linked Trevoh Chalobah with a move away from Chelsea, with Como eyeing a summer deal. So, with Wesley Fofana’s injury record having been a concern, Chelsea are seeking a long-term centre-back partnership, and Lacroix can become Levi Colwill’s partner for several seasons.

Reports indicate Lacroix is increasingly likely to depart Crystal Palace this summer, and it appears his next destination is West London, a short trip from his current environs. An outlay of €55 million is understandable, as Lacroix has been a reliable performer, with rapid changes around him not affecting his form in recent seasons.