Maxence Lacroix increasingly likely to leave Crystal Palace

Maxence Lacroix may not be a Crystal Palace player beyond the summer transfer window amid his links with Premier League clubs.

An update by French journalist Sebastien Vidal has brought bad news for Crystal Palace. He has claimed that Maxence Lacroix is increasingly likely to depart from Selhurst Park ahead of the 2026/27 season. Vidal has also revealed that the 26-year-old is “generating strong interest” from the Premier League.

Meanwhile, a report by RMC Sport has revealed that the Frenchman also has suitors from Europe. However, the French outlet has also suggested that the Crystal Palace defender is more likely to remain in the Premier League than move abroad when he leaves the South London club in the upcoming transfer window.

How has Maxence Lacroix fared at Crystal Palace?

Maxence Lacroix has established himself as one of the most reliable defenders in the Premier League since joining Crystal Palace from VfL Wolfsburg in August 2024. The 26-year-old has made significant progress in the last two seasons, becoming a mainstay at the back for the South London outfit.

The French defender has made nearly 100 appearances thus far for Crystal Palace, chipping in with four goals and four assists. Meanwhile, Lacroix’s exploits have helped him secure a spot in France’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Additionally, his progress has provoked interest from several high-profile clubs.

What next?

Recent reports have linked Maxence Lacroix with several Premier League heavyweights, including Aston Villa, Chelsea, and Liverpool. All three giants are scouring the market for a centre-back, and signing a Premier League-accustomed defender like Lacroix will be a step in the right direction.

As for interest from abroad, widespread reports have linked the 26-year-old Frenchman with Bayern Munich, with the Bavarian giants eager to take him back to the Bundesliga. However, while Lacroix is an appealing target, his likelihood of remaining in the Premier League leaves the German champions with a significant challenge.

Meanwhile, recent reports have suggested that Crystal Palace will attempt to keep the French international at Selhurst Park beyond the summer transfer window. So, the South London club will not go down without a fight despite suggestions that a move across the Premier League is on the cards.