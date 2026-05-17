Crystal Palace devise plan to keep Maxence Lacroix amid links with bigwigs

Crystal Palace are willing to do everything in their power to keep hold of Maxence Lacroix, amidst interest from Liverpool, Chelsea, and Tottenham.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Tottenham suffer a massive blow in their pursuit of Maxence Lacroix, as Crystal Palace have come up with a plan to keep him at St. James’ Park. The Eagles are ready to offer him a massive pay hike to tie him down to a new deal to fend off any interest from rival clubs.

While he still has three years left on his deal, Palace are preparing a new and improved contract offer to keep hold of the French international. On the back of his impressive performances at Wolfsburg, the Eagles signed Lacroix in the summer of 2024 in a bargain deal worth £18 million (€22m, $25m).

The 26-year-old has managed to establish himself as an integral part of the Crystal Palace first team with his consistent performances. Following the departure of Marc Guehi, Lacroix has stepped up both as a player and a leader. His work has helped him break into the French national team.

He has certainly had a sensational campaign with the Eagles this time around. The former Wolfsburg defender has been involved in 54 games and has contributed towards six goals. His strong physical presence, great ball-playing ability, and leadership have placed him on the radar of multiple top clubs. Having secured a spot in the French World Cup squad, the 26-year-old could actually be interested in a move to a bigger club in the summer.

Premier League trio are after Lacroix

Liverpool, Chelsea, and Tottenham are all after him. With Virgil van Dijk in the final phase of his career and Ibrahima Konate’s future not certain yet, the Reds consider Lacroix an interesting option to bolster Arne Slot’s squad.

While the Blues have a number of defensive options, they want someone with more experience ahead of the arrival of Xabi Alonso, and they consider the Crystal Palace centre-back an ideal fit for their setup. As far as Spurs are concerned, both their defensive mainstays, Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, have been heavily linked with a move away, and Lacroix is seen as an ideal replacement.

The 26-year-old’s value has gone up to around £50 million. While the price tag won’t be a problem for interested clubs, they might not have a chance to sign him in the summer, as Palace are already working on a renewal. They could step up their efforts in the coming weeks. The Eagles are set to double his wages (currently earning £50,000 a week) to secure his long-term future and keep suitors at bay.