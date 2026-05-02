Micky van de Ven poised for crunch talks with Tottenham amid Liverpool, Manchester United links

Micky van de Ven could be set for end-of-season talks with Tottenham to determine the next steps in his future at the club.

Tottenham’s unclear future regarding their relegation has cast doubts over many of their key stars and their respective futures. As per Caught Offside, defensive rock Micky van de Ven is poised to hold talks with the club hierarchy over his future, with several high-profile clubs circling for his signature.

Cristian Romero is ruled out for the remainder of the season, and his presence will be heavily missed by Tottenham in their relegation run-in. The onus is now on defensive partner Micky van de Ven to get the team out of their current predicament and ensure Premier League safety.

Should Spurs end up going down, there are significant doubts that players like Romero and Van de Ven will stay, while other reports suggest they could leave even if the club survives. As for Van de Ven, many clubs are showing massive interest in signing him, including Manchester United and Liverpool, who have been keeping tabs on the defender’s situation.

Both English giants are interested in a left-footed defender, and certainly one of the Dutchman’s qualities. They might feel a greater chance of signing Van de Ven if Spurs suffer relegation, but irrespective of what happens, the north Londoners are expected to demand between £60–80 million for their star defender.

Other European giants like Bayern Munich and Barcelona are also keen, which will add to the pressure on Spurs to decide on the £60–80 million-rated speedster. Van de Ven reportedly turned down a contract offer from the club, which further fuelled speculation over his commitment in north London.

Van de Ven to Decide His Future Soon?

As per the report, Van de Ven is set to hold crunch talks with Tottenham at the end of the season to figure out his future. More importantly, the defender is likely to make a decision on what he wants to do next, as he may not want to stay at the club if they were to play in the Championship.

Teams like Manchester United and Liverpool, as well as others, will be alert to the situation, as they might be open to investing big in the Dutch defender. Much will depend on Tottenham and the player’s final stance, as new manager Roberto De Zerbi could play a huge role in what happens next with Van de Ven.