Liverpool face two stumbling blocks as they seek agreement with Ibrahima Konate

Arne Slot’s Liverpool face two massive hurdles in securing a new contract for defensive mainstay Ibrahima Konate.

Ibrahima Konate’s future has been a massive talking point for months. With his contract running out at the end of the season, quite a few top clubs have been linked with him. However, Liverpool are determined to ensure he continues at Anfield, and they are optimistic about agreeing on a new deal with the French centre-back.

The Reds remain in talks with the 26-year-old defender. While they have already agreed personal terms in principle with the former RB Leipzig star over a fresh long-term deal, the Merseyside club face two stumbling blocks. According to a report from TEAMtalk, signing-on payments and agent fees are not allowing the deal to be finalised.

Konate has been a part of the Liverpool setup since 2021. He has only gone from strength to strength over the years and remains one of the first names on their team sheet under Arne Slot. With his contract running out, the Reds have been working very hard to secure his long-term future.

Liverpool keep pushing for a new deal for Konate

Having lost Trent Alexander-Arnold for free last summer, they want to avoid going down that road again. Given how important Konate is to their setup, the Reds remain in talks and are willing to do everything in their power to make it happen.

They are offering him a significant pay hike, and the player’s camp are pleased with that. While progress has been made on salary and the length of the contract, several major financial details are yet to be resolved before the paperwork can be completed.

The structure of Konate’s signing-on package and the associated agent commissions are the two biggest hurdles for the Reds. Both parties remain in talks with hopes that a compromise can be reached in the near future.

The 26-year-old would prefer to continue at the Merseyside club, which certainly works in the Premier League club’s hands. However, with nothing signed yet, the possibility of him leaving as a free agent is still on the cards.