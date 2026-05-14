Vincent Kompany pushing Bayern Munich to sign Maxence Lacroix

Maxence Lacroix has been linked with a summer move away from Crystal Palace, with Bayern Munich interested in him.

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are looking to tighten up at the back, and they are interested in signing Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix. He could cost around €60-70 million in the summer, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Manager Vincent Kompany is pushing the Bavarian club to get the deal done. It would be a huge blow for Crystal Palace if they lose the defender in the summer. They sanctioned Marc Guehi’s departure earlier this year, and losing Lacroix will be another blow for them. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The opportunity to play for Bayern Munich will be exciting for the defender. The Frenchman is at the peak of his career, and he will look to compete at the highest level. Joining the Bundesliga champions would allow him to win major trophies next season. He would get to compete in the UEFA Champions League and play alongside world-class players. Lacroix has also been linked with Real Madrid.

Lacroix set for Bundesliga return?

Lacroix has played in Germany before with VfL Wolfsburg, and he knows the league well. He will be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact. It would be a major step up in his career, and the player is likely to be tempted by the German champions’ interest. There have been rumours that they could face competition from Liverpool as well.

It will be interesting to see if Die Roten are willing to pay the asking price for him. It is a substantial fee, and Bayern Munich will need to sell some players to get the deal done. Kim Min-jae has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months. The South Korean seems to have fallen down the pecking order at the German club, and it would be ideal for Bayern Munich to sanction his departure and fund a move for the Crystal Palace star.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old defender is currently focused on finishing the season strongly with the Eagles. They are in the final of the UEFA Europa Conference League, and he will look to help them win the tournament.