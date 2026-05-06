Newcastle United rival Tottenham in Kim Min-jae race

Newcastle United will reportedly compete with Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign 29-year-old South Korean international Kim Min-jae from Bayern Munich this summer.

According to a report by German outlet Fussball Daten, Kim Min-jae is the subject of interest from Newcastle United. The Bayern Munich centre-back is also a target for Tottenham Hotspur, with the two Premier League clubs eager to land a centre-back in the summer transfer window. Meanwhile, the Bundesliga champions will demand around €35-40 million to part ways with the 29-year-old defender.

Kim Min-jae and his Bayern Munich journey so far

Kim Min-jae has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Bayern Munich from Napoli in a deal worth €50 million in July 2023. The South Korean defender was among the world’s most highly sought-after centre-backs when he moved to Germany. However, he has not been as impressive as he was during his spell with Napoli.

The 29-year-old has been in and out of the Bayern Munich starting lineup in the last three seasons, and he has not even managed 2,000 minutes of game time in 35 appearances thus far in the 2025/26 season. Nevertheless, Kim’s stock remains high, with Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Premier League move on the horizon?

The former Napoli defender has been on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar for a long time. The continued interest is understandable, as Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven face an uncertain future at the North London club after a horrendous 2025/26 campaign for the team. With Tottenham facing a mass exodus ahead of the summer, they will enter the market for a squad revamp, and Kim is a viable target.

As for Newcastle United, the Magpies also hold a long-standing interest in Kim Min-jae. It is understandable why they are still chasing his signature. Sven Botman has struggled with fitness issues in the last two seasons. Additionally, Fabian Schar and Dan Burn are on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of their careers. So, Newcastle United can do with a new centre-back in the summer transfer window, with Kim an option worth considering.

Apart from Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Juventus are also keen on signing the former Napoli defender. Furthermore, the 29-year-old has emerged as a target for Fenerbahce.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich’s asking price of €35-40 million is a valid valuation, as Kim is in the peak years of his career and has two years remaining on his contract with Die Roten. However, it is unclear if his suitors are ready to pay €35-40 million to land the South Korean defender in the coming months.