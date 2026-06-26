Chelsea rapidly advancing Maxence Lacroix move

Chelsea will look to sign 26-year-old French international Maxence Lacroix from fellow London club Crystal Palace this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Maxence Lacroix is the subject of interest from Chelsea. The Blues are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 26-year-old Crystal Palace defender.

Per TEAMtalk, the discussions for the Frenchman’s move are advancing rapidly, with the West London club making reasonable progress in the last few days. However, convincing Crystal Palace to sell Lacroix will be a tall order, as the Eagles are reportedly “determined” to keep him at Selhurst Park in the coming weeks.

How has Maxence Lacroix fared at Crystal Palace?

Maxence Lacroix has established himself as one of the most reliable defenders in the Premier League since joining Crystal Palace from VfL Wolfsburg in a deal worth £18 million in August 2024. The 26-year-old has made exponential progress in the last two seasons, becoming a mainstay at the back for the South London outfit.

The French defender has made nearly 100 appearances thus far for Crystal Palace, chipping in with four goals and four assists. Meanwhile, Lacroix’s exploits have helped him secure a spot in France’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Additionally, his progress has provoked interest from several high-profile clubs, including Chelsea.

Move across London on the horizon?

Chelsea’s interest in Maxence Lacroix is understandable. The Blues are scouring the market for a centre-back as a defensive overhaul is on the cards for the West London club. Axel Disasi is not in the West London club’s plans for the 2026/27 season, and Benoit Badiashile faces an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge.

Additionally, recent reports have linked Trevoh Chalobah with a move away from Chelsea, with Como eyeing a summer deal. So, the London giants need a long-term central defensive solution, and Lacroix can become Levi Colwill’s partner for several seasons.

Meanwhile, recent reports have suggested that the French international is increasingly likely to leave Crystal Palace this summer. However, with the South London club attempting to keep the French international at Selhurst Park beyond the ongoing transfer window, a move to Chelsea will not be straightforward.