Como eyeing summer move for Trevoh Chalobah, deal difficult

Como are interested in Trevoh Chalobah, with a deal difficult for the Italian side amid Chelsea’s high valuation of the homegrown star.

According to Fabrizio Romano on X, Chelsea’s high valuation of Trevoh Chalobah could make it difficult for suitors like Como to sign him. The Serie A side are interested in the defender, who has joined up with the England squad for the World Cup, and that may end up adding more millions to his current valuation if he goes on to have an impact for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Trevoh Chalobah has endured a topsy-turvy ride with Chelsea, with the club previously showing no interest in keeping him. He was shipped out to Crystal Palace on loan, only for an injury crisis to force the Blues to recall him midway through his spell at Selhurst Park during the 2024/25 season.

The Englishman has been a key performer since his premature return from Palace, and last season he made 47 appearances across all competitions. The fact that Chelsea finished tenth in the league could call for some fundamental changes to their backline, which could see the club cash in on someone like Chalobah, who is a homegrown player, and any proceeds from his sale will count as pure profit on their books.

Como to make Trevoh Chalobah move?

Chalobah is of interest to Como, with the Serie A side seemingly enquiring about the availability of the 26-year-old defender. However, they have not been known to spend big, with their record signing being Jesus Rodriguez, who reportedly arrived in a deal worth close to €22 million last summer.

As Fabrizio Romano stated, Como are careful about their budget and will not overspend on targets. Over the last few years, as they have kept building their squad, they have secured key young talents at bargain prices, but they run the risk of losing them for close to nothing when it comes to making profits.

While there is no clarity on Chelsea’s asking price for Chalobah, there is a feeling that they are expected to demand a significant fee based on market standards. The Blues were also linked with Ousmane Diomande recently, according to reports, which could be an indication that they might move on from a few current defenders, including Chalobah.

Back in January, there was interest from Aston Villa in the defender, but once again, there was no mention of a price point even then. The Blues could potentially price Como out of a deal, unless they further their reported interest in Como defender Jacobo Ramon, who also has other suitors.

Why does Como want Trevoh Chalobah?

Chalobah might not be everyone’s absolute first choice at Chelsea, but he has been a productive presence in that team while also gathering plenty of top-level experience along the way. Como have qualified for the UEFA Champions League next season and could certainly do with a player like the 26-year-old defender and the experience he brings.

Still relatively young compared to some established defenders, Chalobah could be a great addition to this team under the management of Cesc Fabregas. If Como are serious about him, there might soon be updates on a potential approach, which could reveal more about Chelsea’s asking price.