Hansi Flick sanctions Jules Kounde sale for the summer

Jules Kounde may have played his final game for Barcelona, and a summer departure may be on the cards amid his links with Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United are interested in Jules Kounde. The three Premier League clubs are eager to reinforce their defensive units by signing a versatile defender in the ongoing transfer window and have set their sights on the 27-year-old Barcelona mainstay. The update has revealed that Hansi Flick is ready to sanction his sale, with the Blaugrana valuing him at around €60-80 million.

Jules Kounde and his progress at FC Barcelona

Jules Kounde has transformed into one of the world’s best right-backs since joining Barcelona from Sevilla in July 2022, despite being a centre-back at the Andalusian club. The Frenchman has made exponential progress in the last four seasons, even though he has not played in his preferred position during this period. The 27-year-old has also become the first-choice right-back for France.

The French international has made nearly 200 appearances for Barcelona thus far while chipping in with 10 goals and 22 assists. Meanwhile, Kounde’s trajectory has drawn interest from several Premier League clubs. Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United are among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Premier League adventure on the horizon?

Liverpool will pursue a centre-back in the summer transfer window, even though they have struck an agreement to land Jeremy Jacquet after the 2025/26 season ends. However, Ibrahima Konate has left as a free agent, and Virgil van Dijk is approaching the twilight of his career. So, Liverpool’s centre-back crisis makes Kounde an urgent priority. He can also provide cover in the right-back slot amid the fitness issues plaguing Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley.

Meanwhile, Jules Kounde has been on Chelsea’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest makes sense, as they want a new centre-back who can become Levi Colwill’s long-term central defensive partner. Additionally, Axel Disasi will reportedly complete a permanent move away from Chelsea in the coming weeks. So, Kounde is an option worth considering for the West London club.

As for Manchester United, the Red Devils also hold a long-standing interest in Kounde. With Harry Maguire approaching the twilight of his career, Manchester United must plan for life after the experienced English defender. So, Kounde is a viable target. Additionally, the 27-year-old Frenchman can be a long-term right-back solution for the Premier League club.

Meanwhile, Barcelona’s asking price of €60-80 million is not excessive, considering Kounde’s performance levels for the most part during his stint with the Catalan club. Additionally, the French international is at the peak of his powers, and he has all the ingredients to live up to the billing for a Premier League club with his recovery pace and physical conditioning.