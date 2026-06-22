Arsenal, Manchester United, Bayern Munich interested in Josh Acheampong, deal unlikely

Arsenal, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich are keen on signing 20-year-old English youth international Josh Acheampong from Chelsea this summer.

According to an update by Ben Jacobs on The London is Blue Podcast, Josh Acheampong is also the subject of interest from Manchester City. However, a move away from Chelsea will not materialise in the ongoing transfer window, as Jacobs has revealed that the Blues are insisting he is “not for sale” and that there is “no chance” of a departure.

Who is Josh Acheampong?

Josh Acheampong is the latest promising wonderkid to graduate from Chelsea’s fabled academy and break into the team’s first-team squad. The Blues have produced many world-class prodigies in the 21st century, and the London-born defender has been impressive in his limited outings for the West London club.

The 20-year-old enjoyed his breakthrough in the senior setup in the 2024/25 season, and he has become an asset due to his ability to play across the backline. The English defender has made 44 appearances for Chelsea thus far, amassing over 2,000 minutes of game time. The youngster’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, including Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and Manchester United.

A man in demand

Arsenal will pursue a versatile defender in the ongoing transfer window, as Ben White faces an uncertain future at the Emirates. Interestingly, Chelsea and Manchester United have reportedly shown interest in the Englishman, and his departure will compel the North London club to seek a like-for-like replacement. Acheampong is thus an option worth considering, as he can reprise the same role White essays at Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Josh Acheampong has been on Manchester United’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest makes sense, as Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui have been inconsistent in recent campaigns. Additionally, the Chelsea wonderkid can be a long-term successor to Harry Maguire, with the veteran centre-back in the twilight of his career.

As for Bayern Munich, the Bundesliga champions also hold a long-standing interest in the 20-year-old defender. The Bavarian heavyweights have a right-back problem, as Konrad Laimer, a midfielder, has often started as a right-back under Vincent Kompany. So, Bayern should pursue a recognised right-back this summer, with Acheampong a viable target.

However, Chelsea’s stance on the versatile English defender is not new, and they have insisted for months that they are not willing to sell him anytime soon. So, Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich must look elsewhere for a new defender, as Acheampong remains in the West London club’s long-term plans.