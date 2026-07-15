Hansi Flick dreaming of Barcelona move for Pedro Porro

Hansi Flick is reportedly dreaming of bringing Pedro Porro to Barcelona to rekindle the full-back’s partnership with star winger Lamine Yamal.

According to a report by Fichajes, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is keen to reunite Pedro Porro and Lamine Yamal at club level after their promising displays together at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Barcelona manager reportedly considered selling Jules Kounde, with the French international expected to fetch a considerable sum in the market. There is also reported interest from English sides in the full-back, as Flick seeks to free up funds for a right-back signing.

Why is Pedro Porro on Barcelona’s radar?

Pedro Porro faced Barcelona’s Kounde on the field and came out on top by a considerable margin. The Spurs man scored the second goal against France to take his team to the World Cup final, and his World Cup performances have convinced Flick to prioritise him as his right-back heading into the new season.

Flick is already keen on having Porro as his right-back and wants to recreate his partnership with Lamine Yamal for Spain at club level. Barcelona were reportedly interested before the summer transfer window opened, and now they may consider reviving that interest.

The significant problem is Tottenham’s potential €80 million asking price, which the report claims is also a release clause in his deal. Either way, Barcelona view that price point as prohibitive in the current climate, and unless they make a substantial sale, the club may be unable to enter the race for the Tottenham right-back.

Tottenham unlikely to consider offers for Pedro Porro

Barcelona are only the latest club to enter the race, as Manchester City were also very keen, according to reports. The main issue for Barcelona, or any other suitor in the Porro chase, is not only the price tag but also the fact that he signed a new long-term deal in the summer to commit his future to north London at least until 2031.

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Fabrizio Romano also confirmed the presence of an option that could extend his deal until 2032, which at the moment makes it virtually impossible for teams like Barcelona to make a move. For now, they are expected to admire him and keep tabs on him, but Spurs are unlikely to even consider offers for their €80 million-rated wide player.