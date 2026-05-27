Marcos Senesi snubbed Barcelona, Real Madrid before Tottenham agreement

Tottenham have secured an agreement to sign Marcos Senesi in a Bosman move this summer.

The 28-year-old defender was heavily linked with Real Madrid and Barcelona in recent weeks. However, a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes has claimed that the player turned down opportunities to join the two Spanish clubs to join Tottenham.

The development will come as a huge boost for the North London outfit as they close in on securing his services. Spurs need to improve defensively, and the 28-year-old Argentine defender could prove to be a superb acquisition.

He has been an outstanding performer for Bournemouth in the Premier League. The South American defender has the quality to play for big clubs, and he will look to push for trophies with Tottenham.

The Lilywhites have endured a disastrous campaign, only managing a 17th-placed in the Premier League table. They will look to do a lot better next term, having landed a forward-thinking thinking manager in Roberto De Zerbi. A club of their stature should be pushing for Champions League qualification. Signing the right players could help them bounce back strongly.

Senesi could replace Romero at Spurs

There is no doubt that the 28-year-old defender could help them tighten up at the back. Key players like Cristian Romero have been linked with the move away from the club. Tottenham will need to replace them properly. Signing the Bournemouth centre-back in a Bosman move would be a huge bargain.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid and Barcelona need more depth in the defensive unit. Signing the 28-year-old defender would have been an interesting option for them. Real Madrid need a centre-back as David Alaba is leaving this summer and Eder Militao has struggled with fitness issues. Meanwhile, Barcelona have faced a similar issue with Andreas Christensen, while Inigo Martinez’s departure last summer left a gaping hole in the defensive unit.

However, with the player choosing to join Tottenham instead, the two La Liga giants must move on to other targets. As for Senesi, he will be hoping to play regularly at this stage of his career, and his decision to join Tottenham could prove ideal.

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The Argentine international is likely to get more opportunities at the North London club instead of Barcelona or Real Madrid. He would have been a squad player with the Spanish clubs. The player is at the peak of his career, and he will not want to sit on the bench at a big club.