Atletico Madrid ready to pay €47 million to sign Cristian Romero

Atletico Madrid have stepped up their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero, with the Spanish giants prepared to pay €47 million to secure the Argentina international this summer.

Atletico Madrid are understood to be determined to strengthen their backline ahead of the new season, and Cristian Romero has emerged as one of Diego Simeone’s priority defensive targets. According to Fichajes, the Spanish club’s hierarchy believes the 28-year-old possesses the leadership, aggression and defensive qualities needed to transform their defence.

Simeone is understood to be a longtime admirer of his fellow Argentine, and the club are now willing to meet Tottenham’s reported asking price of €47 million to complete the transfer quickly.

The proposed move comes after Tottenham strengthened their options at centre-back during the transfer window, with the arrivals of Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi reportedly giving the North London club greater flexibility regarding Romero’s future. Those additions have fuelled speculation that Spurs could now be open to cashing in on their captain if a suitable offer arrives.

However, Atletico are unlikely to have a clear run at the World Cup-winning defender. Barcelona and Inter Milan are also said to be monitoring the situation closely, although the two clubs are reportedly exploring different financial structures, including a potential loan arrangement.

Romero has done well at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Romero’s stock has risen once again following another impressive international campaign with Argentina. His commanding displays at the World Cup have reinforced his reputation as one of Europe’s leading central defenders, making him an attractive option for clubs seeking an experienced, elite-level defender capable of performing on the biggest stage.

Negotiations between Atletico Madrid and Tottenham are expected to accelerate in the coming days as both clubs look to finalise their summer business. While no official agreement has been reached yet, the Spanish side appears determined to push ahead with their offer rather than risk losing the defender to one of their rivals.

Whether Tottenham ultimately sanction Romero’s departure remains to be seen, but Atletico Madrid’s reported €47 million proposal signals their intent to make one of the marquee defensive signings of the transfer window.