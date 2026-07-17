Tottenham set asking price for Cristian Romero

Tottenham have set a price tag of £40 million to sell skipper Cristian Romero amid heavy interest from continental heavyweights.

According to TeamTalk, Spurs had originally expected at least £50 million for their skipper, but have now cut their asking price to £40 million as continental heavyweights pursue the centre-back.

Tottenham have acted aggressively in the market to secure top signings well before they could plan for the futures of key stars within the team. Roberto De Zerbi’s side kick-started the summer by focusing on defensive signings and then followed that up by spending heavily on two new midfielders.

The signing of Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton for a reported £52 million is a clear indication that Tottenham are ready to sell Romero, following their summer moves in defence, including free transfers for Andrew Robertson and Marcos Senesi.

Tottenham name Romero price

Tottenham have now named their price to sell Romero, with the club earlier expecting at least £50 million for their skipper. However, they have reportedly reduced the asking price to £40 million in a bid to attract suitors for the Argentine defender.

The reason for the reduction remains unclear, and while Romero is expected to want a new challenge once he returns from his World Cup duties, things may become clearer in time. Spurs are prepared to lose him, as interest is growing from continental giants including Inter Milan, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Romero is expected to want a new challenge once he returns from his World Cup duties, and the Argentine defender has been linked with Barcelona. Inter Milan have shown interest in Romero, along with fellow Spurs defender Djed Spence, ahead of the summer window. At the £40 million asking price, the Nerazzurri could be tempted to move forward with a bid.

Spanish giants circle Romero

Spain represents the strongest pull for Romero, with both Barcelona and Real Madrid in the hunt. Barcelona are still weighing how to finance a move, with reports suggesting they may need to sell a player before pursuing the Spurs skipper. The Catalans have shelved the Romero pursuit for now, although interest could resurface once their summer plans crystallise.

José Mourinho has previously targeted Romero for Real Madrid, and the Spanish giants remain keen on adding a defender despite the free transfer of Ibrahima Konaté. Real Madrid could move on Romero at the stated price, while Barcelona must sell before they can pursue the defender.